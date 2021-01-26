Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Makes New $282,000 Investment in Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Ciner Resources makes up about 0.1% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned about 0.11% of Ciner Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINR. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ciner Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciner Resources alerts:

CINR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,752. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81. Ciner Resources LP has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $267.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciner Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciner Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.