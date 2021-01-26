Equitec Specialists LLC Invests $36,000 in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)

Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clever Leaves stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.36. 10,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,023. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Ecomedics SAS. manufactures and markets pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis products for global market. It offers Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) grade products. The company offers its products for pain management, nausea, palliative care, multiple sclerosis, anorexia, Parkinson's disease, and sleeping disorders.

