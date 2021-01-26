Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

FITB has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $30.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $32.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 173,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

