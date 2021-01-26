Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report issued on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BRX. Truist raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.37.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 471.0% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

