Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Wintrust Financial Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WTFC. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $65.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,248,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,696,000 after purchasing an additional 371,808 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,525,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 250,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after acquiring an additional 105,247 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 77,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 546.8% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 63,978 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $840,600.63. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $797,100.00. Insiders have sold 36,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,042 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.