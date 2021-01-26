Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.26-2.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.31. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.26-2.36 EPS.

NYSE ELS opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $77.55.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELS. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

