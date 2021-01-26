Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Announces Earnings Results

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 24.72%.

Shares of ESQ stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.10. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,131. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.58. Esquire Financial has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $184.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.24.

ESQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Esquire Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Esquire Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

