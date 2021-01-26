Etheroll Price Tops $0.75 (DICE)

Etheroll (CURRENCY:DICE) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, Etheroll has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. Etheroll has a market cap of $5.25 million and $402.00 worth of Etheroll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etheroll coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00002300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00072479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.50 or 0.00808325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006601 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00049157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,406.46 or 0.04314478 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017591 BTC.

Etheroll Coin Profile

Etheroll is a coin. Etheroll’s total supply is 7,001,623 coins. Etheroll’s official Twitter account is @etheroll and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etheroll is /r/etheroll . Etheroll’s official website is etheroll.com

According to CryptoCompare, ” Etheroll is an provably fair Ethereum-based dice game with a 1% house fee. The DICE token is an Ethereum-based token that gants its a share of the house bankroll generates via said dice game with its built-in 1% house edge. “

Etheroll Coin Trading

Etheroll can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etheroll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etheroll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etheroll using one of the exchanges listed above.

