Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.68 Million

Analysts expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to post $28.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.20 million and the lowest is $23.10 million. Eventbrite reported sales of $82.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year sales of $108.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.50 million to $116.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $216.15 million, with estimates ranging from $190.50 million to $228.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.49 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 40,595 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 32,875 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 349,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 148,304 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 619.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the period. 67.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eventbrite stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.07. The company had a trading volume of 20,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,487. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $22.79.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

