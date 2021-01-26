Excalibur Management Corp Buys Shares of 26,269 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Excalibur Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000. W. P. Carey comprises approximately 1.0% of Excalibur Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 15,440.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $67.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $88.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.43.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $302.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.60%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

