Excalibur Management Corp Decreases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Excalibur Management Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after buying an additional 19,356 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $96.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.73 and its 200 day moving average is $96.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

