Excalibur Management Corp Invests $220,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 29,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 227,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFC stock opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average of $42.88.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.84.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

