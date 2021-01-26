Excalibur Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 0.9% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 8.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.87.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JBLU shares. Cowen upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. 140166 lifted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

