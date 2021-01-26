Excalibur Management Corp Makes New Investment in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,327 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Lyft by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,021 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

LYFT opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.06.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.94.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $167,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 875,047 shares of company stock valued at $43,503,722. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.