Excalibur Management Corp Sells 1,065 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Excalibur Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,261 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.3% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $121.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.33. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.46.

American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

