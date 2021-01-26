Excalibur Management Corp Sells 145 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Excalibur Management Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock opened at $385.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.93. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $386.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.