Excalibur Management Corp Sells 1,638 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 66.7% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 28.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 31.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $41.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average is $33.59.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stephens started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

