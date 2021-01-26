Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eyenovia’s earnings. Eyenovia posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eyenovia will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eyenovia.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Eyenovia from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Shares of EYEN stock opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $170.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.06. Eyenovia has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $7.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYEN. Shone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eyenovia during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the third quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eyenovia (EYEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.