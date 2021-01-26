F5 Networks (FFIV) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) recently:
- 1/25/2021 – F5 Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $223.00 to $255.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2021 – F5 Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $212.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2021 – F5 Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $154.00 to $182.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2021 – F5 Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $188.00 to $212.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2021 – F5 Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $177.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2021 – F5 Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $205.00 to $207.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2021 – F5 Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $199.00 to $233.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2021 – F5 Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2021 – F5 Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $165.00 to $190.00.
- 12/15/2020 – F5 Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of F5 Networks stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.35. 22,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,872. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $211.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,911,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $602,946,000 after acquiring an additional 148,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,684 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $389,879,000 after acquiring an additional 42,131 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $122,925,000 after acquiring an additional 365,844 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $129,583,000 after acquiring an additional 99,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,927,000 after acquiring an additional 180,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
