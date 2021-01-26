F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will report $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59. F5 Networks reported earnings per share of $2.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year earnings of $10.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.93 to $10.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.88 to $12.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIV. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.16.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total transaction of $96,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,982.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,681 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $360,916.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,609.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,886,314. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 381.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 144.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth $63,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $207.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $211.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

