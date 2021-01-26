Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Reduced by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,891 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,232,150,000 after buying an additional 21,732 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 9.1% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.64.

Shares of FB traded up $3.51 on Monday, hitting $278.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,730,340. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.23. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $791.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total transaction of $112,114.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,286,694 shares of company stock valued at $350,347,998 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

