FC Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,079,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,102,000 after purchasing an additional 144,932 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 44,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VNQI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,873. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.09. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $59.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.