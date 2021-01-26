FC Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

FC Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 9.9% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. FC Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $19,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,303,000 after acquiring an additional 137,339 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 981,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,366,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 951,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,371,000 after purchasing an additional 322,711 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 668,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 210.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 641,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,234,000 after purchasing an additional 435,131 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VXF traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,397. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.78. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $74.19 and a 52-week high of $178.30.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.