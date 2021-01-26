Federated Hermes (FHI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $364.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.61 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Federated Hermes to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Federated Hermes has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $38.26.

In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $31,246.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,509,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,196 shares of company stock worth $1,255,721. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on FHI shares. TheStreet raised Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

