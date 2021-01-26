Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth approximately $126,735,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth approximately $14,519,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 103.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,269,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,300,000 after purchasing an additional 646,456 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 59.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 402,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth approximately $7,304,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FHI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.69. The stock had a trading volume of 14,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.89.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $364.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John B. Fisher sold 8,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $230,492.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 540,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,313,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,509,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,721. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

