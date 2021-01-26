FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of FedEx by 17.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1,156.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 39,033 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 251.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,625 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,112,000 after acquiring an additional 97,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in shares of FedEx by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 53,859 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $253.48. 2,004,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,442. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.57. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The stock has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

In other FedEx news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

