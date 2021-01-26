Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) PT Raised to $195.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RACE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Ferrari from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Ferrari from $217.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Ferrari to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $209.20.

NYSE RACE opened at $210.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.73. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $127.73 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.58, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.21 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. Ferrari’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 152.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

