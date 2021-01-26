Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP lessened its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp makes up approximately 0.6% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.40. 4,356,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,103,631. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FITB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

