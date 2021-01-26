Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $4.01 Million Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,533 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,339,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,396 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,473,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,960,000 after buying an additional 2,445,848 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,223,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,353,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $24,834,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock remained flat at $$22.36 during midday trading on Monday. 12,921,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,083,449. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.91.

