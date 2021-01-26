First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

FNLIF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of First National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of FNLIF opened at $33.11 on Monday. First National Financial has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $33.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.60.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

