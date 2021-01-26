First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

FTCS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.62. 527,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,698. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $68.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.24 and a 200 day moving average of $65.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.208 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

