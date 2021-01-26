First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 803.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,968,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $51.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,494. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average of $51.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

