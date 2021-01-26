First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.56

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.56 and traded as low as $7.54. First US Bancshares shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 25,424 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $51.70 million, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First US Bancshares stock. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the period. First US Bancshares comprises about 0.2% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Gendell Jeffrey L owned about 2.81% of First US Bancshares worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

