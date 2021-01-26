Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $46.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.88. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 45.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Schoels sold 4,587,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $150,016,056.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

