Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) PT Raised to $55.00

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FBC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $46.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, Director Peter Schoels sold 4,587,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $150,016,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $275,112,563.95. 37.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

