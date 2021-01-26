Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fly Leasing Limited, formerly known as Babcock & Brown Air Limited, is engaged in acquiring and leasing modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft under long-term contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. The Company’s strategy is to effectively manage its fleet and grow its portfolio through accretive acquisitions of aircraft. FLY Leasing is managed and serviced by BBAM L.P., an aircraft leasing company. BBAM acts as manager of FLY Leasing and servicer of the aircraft portfolio under multi-year management and servicing agreements. In addition to arranging for the leasing of the fleet, BBAM assists in the acquiring and disposing of aircraft, marketeering aircraft for lease and release, collecting rents and other payments from the lessees of aircraft, monitoring maintenance, insurance and other obligations under leases, and enforcing FLY Leasing’s rights against lessees. BBAM is an independent company. FLY Leasing Limited is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

FLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fly Leasing from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Fly Leasing from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of FLY stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. Fly Leasing has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $60.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fly Leasing will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fly Leasing by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,566,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 188,209 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 8.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after buying an additional 82,739 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 2,010.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 432,306 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 39,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 7.3% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

