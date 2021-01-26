Frisch Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,261 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January comprises approximately 1.7% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 68.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 411.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 14.0% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $30.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,880. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $31.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.66.

