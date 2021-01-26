Frisch Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apyx Medical were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 355.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 18th.

NASDAQ APYX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.67. 2,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,506. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Apyx Medical Co. has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $365.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 64.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

