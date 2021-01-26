Frisch Financial Group Inc. Invests $211,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank lowered Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.12. 91,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,706,811. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.65 and a 200 day moving average of $88.11.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

