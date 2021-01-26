Frisch Financial Group Inc. Invests $230,000 in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Zscaler by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 421.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZS traded down $8.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.69. 111,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,564. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.61 and its 200-day moving average is $152.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of -225.21 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $224.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total value of $8,097,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,652,242.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total transaction of $1,496,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,855,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,540 shares of company stock valued at $57,567,801 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.32.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

