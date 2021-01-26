Frisch Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INDA. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,114,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,051,000 after buying an additional 570,677 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,589,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,810,000 after buying an additional 221,418 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,775.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,505,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,986,000 after buying an additional 1,425,484 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,867,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 43.6% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 402,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 122,160 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:INDA traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,007,161 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.63. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

