Frisch Financial Group Inc. Purchases 126 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE BABA traded up $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.77. 398,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,172,924. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $713.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.96.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. China Renaissance Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.75.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.