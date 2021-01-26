FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Canaccord Genuity

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $8.50 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the energy company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FCEL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.63.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 5.33. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $949,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 483.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 48,542 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

