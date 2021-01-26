Fusion (FSN) Price Down 10.7% This Week

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Fusion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusion has a total market cap of $9.27 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,031.69 or 1.02125856 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Fusion Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,308,185 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,738,428 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Token Trading

