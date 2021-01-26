FY2021 EPS Estimates for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Increased by Analyst

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.55.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.13 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE AMK opened at $24.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.28. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1,225.89 and a beta of 1.23. AssetMark Financial has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 23.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,420,000 after purchasing an additional 339,257 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,522,000 after buying an additional 363,231 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,550,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,316,000 after buying an additional 253,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,355,000 after purchasing an additional 323,280 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 736,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after purchasing an additional 86,981 shares during the period. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 13,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $327,665.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 472,491 shares in the company, valued at $11,708,326.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $34,738.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,679,571.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,581 shares of company stock worth $4,668,791. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.