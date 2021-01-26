FY2021 EPS Estimates for Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mitsubishi Chemical in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.44). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsubishi Chemical’s FY2022 earnings at $5.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Get Mitsubishi Chemical alerts:

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitsubishi Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

Shares of Mitsubishi Chemical stock opened at $35.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.59. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.