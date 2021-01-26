FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bankinter in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.46.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Santander raised Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.
About Bankinter
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃnea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.
