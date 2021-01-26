G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.00 Million

Brokerages expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to post sales of $14.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $34.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.70 million to $42.74 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.49 million, with estimates ranging from $3.70 million to $21.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GTHX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

GTHX stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.37. 975,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,750. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $25.79.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $585,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn P. Muir bought 50,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,081.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,125 shares of company stock worth $2,176,841 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

