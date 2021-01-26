Gala Hits 1-Day Volume of $29,491.00 (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, Gala has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar. Gala has a market cap of $10.26 million and approximately $29,491.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00052737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00128338 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00072623 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00279328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00068533 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038254 BTC.

About Gala

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.games

Buying and Selling Gala

Gala can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.