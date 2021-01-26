GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $28.50) on shares of GAN in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAN presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:GAN opened at $24.82 on Monday. GAN has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 million. GAN had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. On average, research analysts predict that GAN will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,681.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAN during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of GAN by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of GAN during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in GAN by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

